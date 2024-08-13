Virginia restaurant owner issues ‘bounty’ on alleged dine-and-dasher
A restaurant owner in Fairfax, Virginia, has offered a $150 “bounty” to help identify a man he claims to be a frequent dine-and-dasher, responsible for stealing $150 worth of food over four separate incidents. Alex Kang, the owner of Okonomi Asian Grill, told 7News that he was inspired to offer the bounty after seeing a missing cat poster in his neighborhood, thinking he should “try something similar.”
- What happened: The man, who reportedly uses multiple aliases, allegedly employed a scheme where he would cancel his DoorDash order as soon as a staff member handed him the food, but before they could press the confirmation button on their end, according to Kang. The Fairfax police, who were already aware of the incident, noted that the most recent incident was on Aug. 5, when the man picked up a food order worth $26.50. Kang shared a few pictures and surveillance footage of the man on the restaurant’s Instagram page to aid in identifying the alleged suspect, described as being in his 20s, about 6 to 6-foot-2 in height and driving a silver or gray BMW.
- The aftermath: While Kang has already provided all the necessary information to the Fairfax Police Department regarding the case, he noted to Fox5 that he is aware the department is understaffed and busy, saying, “The police can only do so much. It’s such a small amount…it’s a misdemeanor, it’s a class one misdemeanor at best. They’re doing the best they can.” Meanwhile, a spokesperson for DoorDash told 7News that they have already “reimbursed the restaurant for the orders,” adding that the food delivery app will also “deactivate the customer accounts involved.”
