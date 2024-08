Virginia restaurant owner issues ‘bounty’ on alleged dine-and-dasher

A restaurant owner in Fairfax, Virginia, has offered a $150 “bounty” to help identify a man he claims to be a frequent dine-and-dasher, responsible for stealing $150 worth of food over four separate incidents. Alex Kang, the owner of Okonomi Asian Grill, told 7News that he was inspired to offer the bounty after seeing a missing cat poster in his neighborhood, thinking he should “try something similar.”