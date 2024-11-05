Viral video: Rapper China Mac knocks down man assaulting women in Vietnam
A viral video shows rapper and activist China Mac, whose real name is Raymond Yu, punching and knocking down a man assaulting three women in Vietnam on Nov. 1.
- Caught on film: The CCTV footage shows one of the women squirting hot sauce on the man, who then responds by physically assaulting them. The man appears to have been filming the women and refuses to stop when confronted. Mac, witnessing the assault, steps in and drops the man to the floor with a punch. Mac later posted the video on his Instagram account, stating that he felt compelled to act, saying, “There was no way I could just sit there and watch a grown man bigger than me beat on women.”
- Cheered online: A video of the altercation quickly went viral, with many commending Mac for his bravery and defense of the women. Mac has previously been outspoken on social justice issues, particularly anti-Asian racism and organized rallies against anti-Asian hate crimes in New York in 2020.
