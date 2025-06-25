VinFast opens 1st California dealership after dropping direct sales model

VinFast has opened its first California dealership in San Diego, expanding its retail presence in the U.S. after ending its direct-to-consumer sales model.

Dealership operations: The location, operated by Sunroad Automotive Group, will offer sales, leasing, test drives and service for its VF 8 and VF 9 electric SUVs. Sunroad staff received training from VinFast ahead of the launch to ensure vehicles could be serviced on-site.

Change in sales strategy: VinFast entered the U.S. market in 2022 planning to sell vehicles directly to buyers, but early setbacks included shipping delays, limited service access and poor market visibility. In 2023, the company reported a net loss of $2.39 billion despite a 91% increase in revenue. Later that year, VinFast began offering franchise agreements to local auto dealers. California, which leads the country in EV adoption, is a key focus in its revised retail approach.

Expansion and manufacturing plans: VinFast says it now has more than 30 dealerships across 15 states and plans to open additional locations in California and elsewhere. It is also constructing a $4 billion electric vehicle plant in Chatham County, North Carolina, with production expected to begin in 2026.

