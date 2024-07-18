Vietnam-born man is one of Ukraine’s toughest war heroes

Tung Nguyen, a Vietnamese-born man who moved to Chernihiv to join his parents when he turned 18, returned to the frontlines to defend his resident country from the Russian invasion despite being injured twice in the line of duty. Tung, who studied in Kyiv and worked as a fitness trainer and bodybuilder, received citizenship after winning the all-Ukraine championship in 2019.