Meet the Vietnamese American political newcomer fighting for Virginia’s Senate seat
The U.S. Senate race in Virginia features Republican challenger Hung Cao, a political newcomer and retired Navy Captain, facing incumbent Democrat Tim Kaine. During their only debate at Norfolk State University in early October, the candidates clashed over their visions for the state and the country. Kaine, emphasizing his extensive political experience, framed the election as a choice between “results” and “extremism.” Cao, a Vietnamese refugee who fled with his family in 1975, criticized the direction the country has taken under Democratic leadership, arguing that “Democrats are turning this country into what [he] ran away from.”
- Political campaigns: Kaine, completing his second term, highlighted his efforts to improve infrastructure, create jobs and expand healthcare across Virginia. He pointed to specific projects, such as repairs to I-81, the Coalfields Expressway and new health clinics, as evidence of his commitment to serving the state. In contrast, Cao’s campaign focuses on his military background and outsider status, positioning himself as a fighter willing to challenge the status quo. Cao, who vows “to fight the woke agenda,” previously criticized the use of drag queens in military recruitment, implying that those who are tolerant of drag performers are not tough enough to serve in the military and noting that “alpha males and alpha females” are the ideal recruits.
- What’s next?: With Election Day just over two weeks away, both candidates are now focused on mobilizing their supporters as early voting continues. Voter turnout is also expected to be key in the final weeks. The outcome of the presidential race could influence the Senate race, along with key national issues like abortion rights and economic concerns. Currently, the Virginia Senate seat is still considered a solidly Democratic hold, but Cao hopes to capitalize on broader dissatisfaction and make a strong showing against the already well-established Kaine.
