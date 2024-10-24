Meet the Vietnamese American political newcomer fighting for Virginia’s Senate seat

During their only debate at Norfolk State University in early October, the candidates

clashed over their visions

for the state and the country. Kaine, emphasizing his extensive political experience, framed the election as a choice between “results” and “extremism.”

Cao

, a Vietnamese refugee who fled with his family in 1975, criticized the direction the country has taken under Democratic leadership, arguing that “Democrats are turning this country into what [he] ran away from.”

The U.S. Senate race in Virginia features Republican challenger Hung Cao, a political newcomer and retired Navy Captain, facing incumbent Democrat Tim Kaine.