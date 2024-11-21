Watch: Vietnamese couple shares love story spanning 11 years

A Vietnamese couple has charmed millions on TikTok with their unique way of documenting their 11-year love story.

“We started taking those photos on our first anniversary and the last two photos were taking on our 11th anniversary,” Dang tells NextShark. “We were surprised the post went viral but happy that most people think it’s a fun thing to do with the family.”

Commenters praised the couple for having the foresight to start the tradition, noting how it beautifully captures their enduring love and the passage of time, with one noting, “You guys are getting more beautiful each year.” Dang humorously replied, “Weight gain keeps the wrinkles at bay.”