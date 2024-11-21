Watch: Vietnamese couple shares love story spanning 11 years
A Vietnamese couple has charmed millions on TikTok with their unique way of documenting their 11-year love story.
Khanh Trang Dang and Oscar Quach, now living in Winnipeg, Manitoba, have taken an annual photo together holding the previous year’s picture since they celebrated their first anniversary as a couple. On Nov. 5, Dang shared a slideshow of these photos on TikTok, offering an adorable visual journey of their relationship’s evolution, including the birth of their child, Minzy. The post, simply captioned “11 years,” has since amassed over 8.5 million views and 2 million likes.
“We started taking those photos on our first anniversary and the last two photos were taking on our 11th anniversary,” Dang tells NextShark. “We were surprised the post went viral but happy that most people think it’s a fun thing to do with the family.”
Commenters praised the couple for having the foresight to start the tradition, noting how it beautifully captures their enduring love and the passage of time, with one noting, “You guys are getting more beautiful each year.” Dang humorously replied, “Weight gain keeps the wrinkles at bay.”
Share this Article
Share this Article