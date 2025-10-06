Vietnam to be represented by its 1st trans woman candidate at Miss Universe 2025

Longtime entertainer Huong Giang Nguyen is set to become the first transgender woman to represent Vietnam in the Miss Universe competition this November in Thailand. Miss Universe Vietnam directly appointed her to the role, breaking from the tradition of holding a national contest. Her selection adds Vietnam to the short list of countries that have sent a transgender woman candidate to the global stage.

Nguyen’s career

Miss Universe Vietnam announced the appointment on Sept. 24, calling Nguyen “a living testament to the power of perseverance and talent” and praising her “feminine beauty, intelligence, confidence, resilience” and “a strong heart that never stops striving.” Nguyen, 32, first gained recognition on “Vietnam Idol” in 2012 as the show’s first transgender contestant. She later released her debut album Mercury in 2013, won “The Amazing Race Vietnam” season three in 2014 and claimed the Miss International Queen crown in Thailand in 2018. She also served as a producer for Miss Universe Vietnam last year.

A milestone for Asia

Nguyen’s appointment marks the first time an Asian country has sent a transgender woman to Miss Universe, making her only the fourth trans contestant in the pageant’s history after Angela Ponce of Spain in 2018, Rikkie Kolle of the Netherlands in 2023, and Marina Machete of Portugal in 2023. In her Instagram announcement, Nguyen wrote , “This is not just a story about gender. It is a story about people, about faith. Believe that with enough effort, one day, you can all change your own lives. Your starting point does not define your limits.”

