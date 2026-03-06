Vietnam enacts Southeast Asia’s first national AI law

Vietnam implemented its first national law regulating artificial intelligence on March 1, establishing the most comprehensive AI governance framework in Southeast Asia.

Passed by the National Assembly in Hanoi late last year, the legislation introduces rules for the development, deployment and oversight of AI systems across industries. The law positions Vietnam among a small group of countries worldwide with formal national legislation governing artificial intelligence.

Risk-based framework: The The Law on Artificial Intelligence creates a nationwide regulatory framework covering AI research, development and deployment across both public and private sectors. Built around a risk-based approach, the legislation places stricter oversight on high-risk systems that could affect public safety, critical infrastructure or individual rights, with some applications requiring approval from national authorities including the prime minister.

The law also establishes transparency requirements, including mandatory labeling of deepfakes and disclosure of AI-generated audio or video content through watermarking or other indicators of artificial origin.

Human-centered principle: A core principle of the law states that artificial intelligence must “serve humans, not replace them,” requiring human oversight in critical AI-driven decisions. Oversight of the framework is led by Vietnam’s Ministry of Science and Technology, which is responsible for implementing regulations and monitoring compliance across industries.

Alongside regulatory controls, the law also introduces incentives to support the country’s growing technology sector, including AI vouchers and a National AI Development Fund aimed at helping startups and research institutions develop new AI technologies.

Debate over U.S. AI regulation: Vietnam’s legislation comes as policymakers in the U.S. continue debating whether the country should adopt a comprehensive federal law regulating artificial intelligence. While Washington has issued executive orders and agency guidance addressing AI risks, Congress has not passed a nationwide framework governing the technology.

The debate has also exposed divisions over how aggressively the technology should be regulated, with U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance warning that “excessive regulation” of artificial intelligence could slow innovation.

