Vietnam’s 2nd annual Banh Mi Festival expects 100,000 attendees

via Aaron Around
Ryan General
By Ryan General
8 hours ago
Vietnam’s tourism agency is expecting 100,000 attendees at its second annual festival celebrating the iconic banh mi.
Key points:
  • This year’s Vietnam Banh Mi Festival is set to take place on May 17-19 at Le Van Tam Park in Saigon’s District 1.
  • It will feature a wide variety of banh mi sandwiches from different vendors.
  • Organizers hope to push Vietnamese banh mi to the forefront of the world’s best sandwiches.
  • The inaugural festival last year drew a crowd of 100,000 people, and this year’s organizers are eyeing a similar turnout. 
About banh mi:
  • Banh mi is a baguette sandwich filled with a blend of ingredients that may vary from regions. It typically includes savory elements like pate and cold cuts, along with pickled vegetables, herbs and chili sauce.
  • The term “banh mi” was recently added to the Mirriam-Webster dictionary.
  • Taste Atlas users recently ranked Vietnamese banh mi first on its list of the world’s 100 best sandwiches.
The details:
  • Organized by the Ho Chi Minh City Tourism Association, this year’s festival is expected to attract around 100,000 visitors.
  • The festival will feature 150 booths showcasing renowned banh mi brands (some over 50 years old), restaurants, bakeries and suppliers.
  • During the event, visitors can learn about the dish’s history, attend seminars and participate in cultural activities.
  • Highlights include a dragon-shaped banh mi welcome gate, a side dish cooking event and a giant banh mi model with over 150 fillings.
Tangent: 
  • Australia recently held its first-ever Banh Mi Festival on March 30.
