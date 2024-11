Video shows ex-UFC fighter Nam Phan’s severe speech deterioration over the years

A viral TikTok video uploaded in July highlights the stark decline in speech clarity of former UFC fighter Nam Phan.

The video highlights a progressive deterioration in his speech, from clear articulation in earlier years to noticeable slurring and difficulty pronouncing words in more recent footage . Commenters speculate that Phan may be suffering from chronic traumatic encephalopathy , a degenerative brain condition linked to repeated head trauma, though the condition can only be confirmed post-mortem.

As Phan has expressed interest in fighting again despite concerns over his health, many have called for stricter oversight to prevent fighters like Phan to risk further harm.