Video shows ex-UFC fighter Nam Phan’s severe speech deterioration over the years
A viral TikTok video uploaded in July highlights the stark decline in speech clarity of former UFC fighter Nam Phan.
Phan, 41, who began his professional career in 2001 and retired from mixed martial arts in 2017, has expressed willingness to compete in boxing and Muay Thai despite evident signs of neurological damage.
The video highlights a progressive deterioration in his speech, from clear articulation in earlier years to noticeable slurring and difficulty pronouncing words in more recent footage. Commenters speculate that Phan may be suffering from chronic traumatic encephalopathy, a degenerative brain condition linked to repeated head trauma, though the condition can only be confirmed post-mortem.
As Phan has expressed interest in fighting again despite concerns over his health, many have called for stricter oversight to prevent fighters like Phan to risk further harm.
