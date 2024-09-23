Viral video of man kicking Japan’s ‘divine messenger’ deer prompts local crackdown
A viral video of what appears to be a male tourist kicking a deer in Nara, Japan, has sparked public outrage, prompting local authorities to implement measures promoting respect for the sacred animals.
- The viral video: In the viral video that surfaced in July, a man wearing a white shirt is seen kicking deer as he walks along a sidewalk crowded with the animals. At one point, he even slaps a deer in the face. The video has since received nearly 20 million views on X, with many users condemning the man’s actions. After it went viral, police reportedly received over 100 complaints demanding protection for the deer.
- What’s being done: In response, emergency patrols were conducted, and officers distributed flyers and used loudspeakers in multiple languages to inform tourists about the legal consequences of harming the animals. Authorities are also utilizing electronic billboards to raise awareness. The deer in Nara Park are historically revered as “divine messengers” of Shinto gods and have been protected since ancient times. Causing serious injury or death to a deer can result in up to five years in prison or a fine of up to 1 million yen ($6,900). Despite efforts, cases are challenging to prosecute if there is no “clear evidence of serious harm, such as broken bones or bleeding,” a senior police official noted.
