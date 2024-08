Resurfaced video shows Kobe Bryant trash talking Jeremy Lin

A recently resurfaced video from 2014 showing Kobe Bryant relentlessly trash talking former Lakers teammate Jeremy Lin during practice has sparked renewed discussion about Bryant’s leadership tactics. The video , which went viral on social media this week, shows Bryant saying: “He don’t want it… This motherf*cker don’t got sh*t. You ain’t got sh*t on me. Go ahead, shoot. Shoot. Motherf*cker can’t even get ready to shoot… Practice get real uncomfortable when I’m out this motherf*cker.”