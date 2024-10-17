Watch: Man shares crazy ‘cyberpunk’ commute to work in Chongqing, China

In his viral video “Why is commuting to work in Chongqing so hard?”, TikTok user Jackson amazed viewers as he documented his daily commute to work in Chongqing, China.

His unusual commute highlights the multi-level cityscape of Chongqing, a megacity with over 32 million residents . He starts his day descending several flights of stairs from his 18th-floor apartment, where the ground floor is situated on the 12th floor. His journey continues through a “fallout shelter”-like subway station, where the train navigates through residential buildings. Emerging at his office in a city square situated on the 22nd floor, he overlooks the bustling cityscape below. His return trip involves a bus ride that takes him 20 stories high on a massive bridge.

The video, which has generated over 31.6 million views, has commenters likening the dizzying commute to a dystopian movie.