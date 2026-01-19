Vicha Ratanapakdee’s killer acquitted of murder, convicted of manslaughter

A San Francisco jury found Antoine Watson guilty of lesser charges in the 2021 death of 84-year-old Vicha Ratanapakdee, but cleared him of murder and elder abuse in a case that helped fuel the Stop Asian Hate movement.

Verdict: Watson, now 24, was convicted of involuntary manslaughter and assault after roughly six hours of deliberation on Thursday. Though acquitted of both first- and second-degree murder, he still faces up to eight years in prison, with four years each for the manslaughter and assault convictions. The jury also found true enhancements adding a consecutive five-year term as the victim was over 70 and left comatose.

The attack occurred nearly five years ago on Jan. 28, 2021, when Watson, then 19, ran across the street and shoved Ratanapakdee , known as “Grandpa Vicha,” to the ground during a morning walk in the Anza Vista neighborhood. The elderly man’s head struck a garage door and the sidewalk, causing his death two days later.

Why this matters: Prosecutors never filed hate crime charges despite the Ratanapakdee family’s insistence that Watson targeted their father because of his Asian appearance. Chesa Boudin, the district attorney at the time, said the evidence did not show it was racially motivated. However, Watson’s own testimony contradicted the family’s belief as he claimed he didn’t notice Ratanapakdee’s ethnicity or advanced age, saying he was angry after a bad day.

The case took years to reach trial due to legal filings, evidentiary battles and scheduling problems. Now, legal analyst Steven Clark told KGO that involuntary manslaughter’s four-year maximum sentence means that Watson, who has been incarcerated for five years while awaiting trial, will “likely to receive credit for time served and walk out the door.”

The victim's daughter, Monthanus Ratanapakdee, expressed her deep disappointment after jurors did not convict Watson of murder or elder abuse. "My father was an 84-year-old man who was attacked while simply walking in his neighborhood, and that loss can never be undone," she told the SF Chronicle . Community advocates also echoed her frustration. In a statement, San Francisco Supervisor Alan Wong called the attack "malicious, evil" and said "justice was not served."

Proceedings resume Jan. 26 when the court will consider aggravating factors before scheduling Watson’s sentencing.

