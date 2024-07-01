Vera Wang shares throwback photo on 75th birthday
Fashion guru Vera Wang uploaded a picture of herself at 7 years old as she celebrated her 75th birthday on Thursday.
“Circa 1956. Just me. Twas the night before my birthday and all through the house,” Wang wrote in her post. Wang told People in April that after turning 75, she plans to “keep prodding on because I feel as though I’m able to do my best work more and more. I’m really trying to respect that in me, that voice in me, that I feel very happy to be creating. That’s what it’s all about, really.”
