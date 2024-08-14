Vancouver scammers steal nearly $6M from Chinese Canadian community
Vancouver authorities report that scammers targeted the city’s Chinese Canadian community members, stealing nearly $6 million since the beginning of the year. The Vancouver Police Department (VPD) is currently investigating 26 cases but believes there are more unreported victims.
- About the scams: The VPD reports three scams targeting the community, with the first one impersonating Chinese police, falsely claiming that victims’ identities were used in crimes and tricking them into sending money to Hong Kong banks to resolve the issue. The second involves exploiting spiritual beliefs through “blessing scams,” especially the elderly, by convincing them that sending cash or jewelry will prevent bad luck or illness, often in exchange for a worthless gift. The last scam involves luring victims with fake job offers that lead to romance or investment fraud.
- Police investigation: Queenie Choo, CEO of immigrant services agency S.U.C.C.E.S.S., highlighted that seniors and newcomers are especially vulnerable to the scams due to cultural and language barriers. She urged victims to report incidents despite potential fears or uncertainties, emphasizing the importance of police involvement in catching scammers. In a press release, Const. Tania Visintin noted, “We’re asking everyone, especially those in the Chinese community, to spread the word about these scams with elderly family and friends.”
