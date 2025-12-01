UT Austin’s first woman, Asian American police chief files discrimination suit

Eve Stephens, the first Asian American woman to lead any University of Texas (UT) System police department, has filed a federal lawsuit against the University of Texas at Austin and the UT System, alleging she was fired due to sex and national origin discrimination.

What she’s claiming: Stephens was allegedly fired without cause in September 2024, just weeks after receiving a positive performance review and a 2% merit raise. According to the complaint , UT Vice President for Legal Affairs Amanda Cochran-McCall informed her during a Zoom meeting that she was being terminated, offering her the option to resign immediately, be fired or spend two months as a special advisor, which she accepted. The suit states she was not given a reason for her termination.

Additionally, her firing was allegedly followed by a coordinated purge of women employees from the department, including the only other Asian American woman in UTPD leadership who was the department’s director of executive communications and strategic marketing. At least five other women UTPD employees were fired or pushed out since then. The complaint accuses UT Austin and the UT System of violating Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 by discriminating based on sex and national origin.

Historic role: Stephens was hired as UTPD chief in June 2023, becoming the first woman and first Asian American police chief in UT Austin's history. She took over the department after former Chief David Carter, who died following a long battle with cancer. Before joining UTPD, she spent 24 years with the Austin Police Department, where she became the first Asian American woman promoted to commander in 2021.

During her 15-month tenure at UTPD, Stephens secured raises for officers, filled vacancies and worked to address what she characterized as favoritism and a “good ole boy” system that purportedly disadvantaged women officers. She also oversaw the department’s response to last year’s pro-Palestinian protests. Her attorney, Melissa Holman, said the circumstances of her being let go, the lack of an explanation and the public speculation about why she had been forced to resign have essentially caused her to lose the career that she loved and that she had devoted herself to.

The big picture: Stephens was reportedly replaced by Shane Streepy, who was described in the complaint as “an unqualified, hand-picked white male successor who never applied for the job” and did not meet the minimum five years of service required in high-ranking positions. The suit also alleges that Cochran-McCall’s demeanor toward women officers was cold, condescending and unfriendly, while her treatment of male officers was markedly different and even flirtatious. The complaint notes that about six months into Stephens’ tenure, UTPD was administratively moved from the university’s financial office to the Office of Legal Affairs, placing her under Cochran-McCall’s supervision.

Stephens’ termination reportedly occurred during a broader pattern of leadership changes at UT Austin. In 2024, seven other major university leaders resigned , lost their jobs or faced non-renewal, with six of the eight positions held by women. According to the suit, only two Asian American women remain at UTPD, and there are currently no women in leadership roles above the rank of lieutenant.

Stephens is seeking reinstatement, back pay, damages and supervisory discipline for any supervisor engaging in discrimination or retaliation.

