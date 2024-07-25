USA Today readers say Jollibee’s fried chicken is best in US

via Jollibee Food Corporation

Jollibee has once again received national recognition, ranking as the top fast-food chain for fried chicken in the U.S. USA Today editors recommended pairing Jollibee’s Chickenjoy with its “silky gravy” and ordering the sides. The Filipino chain competed against other popular chains like Popeyes, Chick-fil-A and Pollo Campero in the competition voted on by readers. Jollibee celebrated the accolade on Instagram, writing, “A huge thank you to all our fans!” With over 1,600 locations worldwide, Jollibee is the second-fastest growing restaurant brand in the world, with much of its growth occurring in North America.