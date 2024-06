American runner flexes Yu-Gi-Oh cards during Olympic trials

Lyles pulls Yu-Gi-Oh! cards to carry during races as part of an ongoing bet with shotputter Chase Ealy, who will wear accessories inspired by the “Naruto” anime. “[Chase] said if I pull out Yu-Gi-Oh! cards each round, she’ll wear the Rock Lee weighted shoes and drop weights during her finals. So I’ve got to live up to my part of the deal so she lives up to her part of the deal,” he told USA Today