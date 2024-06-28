American runner flexes Yu-Gi-Oh cards during Olympic trials
Track and field athlete Noah Lyles was spotted flexing his Blue Eyes White Dragon and Exodia The Forbidden One cards from the Yu-Gi-Oh! Trading Card Game before competing in Team USA’s track and field trials and qualifying for the 2024 Paris Olympics over the weekend.
Lyles pulls Yu-Gi-Oh! cards to carry during races as part of an ongoing bet with shotputter Chase Ealy, who will wear accessories inspired by the “Naruto” anime. “[Chase] said if I pull out Yu-Gi-Oh! cards each round, she’ll wear the Rock Lee weighted shoes and drop weights during her finals. So I’ve got to live up to my part of the deal so she lives up to her part of the deal,” he told USA Today.
Share this Article
Share this Article