USA Basketball men’s team appoints its 1st Asian American head coach

Filipino American NBA coach Erik Spoelstra has been officially named head coach of the U.S. men’s national basketball team, USA Basketball announced. The longtime Miami Heat leader, who has guided the franchise to two NBA championships and multiple Finals appearances over 17 seasons, succeeds Steve Kerr following the team’s gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Spoelstra, who captured back-to-back NBA titles in 2012 and 2013, is now the first Asian American to lead a U.S. national basketball team.

Spoelstra’s appointment would cover the 2027 FIBA World Cup and the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, two key events in the next phase of USA Basketball’s international program. Spoelstra, who served as Kerr’s lead assistant during the 2023 World Cup and 2024 Olympics, told The Athletic in December, “I’d be willing to do anything for USA Basketball. That’s how it should be for anybody, for players and for staff members, if you’re asked. It’s such an honor and such a life experience, so you just do it. You don’t want to miss out on those experiences. And I would do any role.”

The 2027 FIBA World Cup , to be cohosted by the Philippines, Japan and Indonesia, is expected to mark Spoelstra’s debut as head coach of Team USA in international competition. The event holds personal significance given his Filipino heritage; his mother, Elisa Celino, was born in San Pablo City, Laguna, before immigrating to the U.S. It will also test his ability to guide Team USA through an expected roster transition as veteran players near retirement ahead of the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

This story is part of The Rebel Yellow Newsletter — a bold weekly newsletter from the creators of NextShark, reclaiming our stories and celebrating Asian American voices.

Subscribe free to join the movement. If you love what we’re building, consider becoming a paid member — your support helps us grow our team, investigate impactful stories, and uplift our community.