US woman lauds India’s ‘incredible’ healthcare system
A travel content creator took to
- Accessible and affordable: A local friend helped Mackenzie arrange for tests and treatment. While she initially worried about costs, she was amazed when the entire process cost only $14.
- Reactions: Mackenzie’s video has since gone viral with over 200,000 likes, with viewers sharing their own positive experiences. Still, others highlighted limitations in India’s healthcare system, particularly for economically disadvantaged members of society.
Share this Article
Share this Article