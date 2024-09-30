Massachusetts congressman honored for Tibet support

U.S. Rep. Jim McGovern (D-Mass.) was honored on Saturday for supporting Tibetans and their religious autonomy.

At the “Thank You, Jim McGovern: A Gratitude Event” hosted by the Regional Tibetan Association of Massachusetts, McGovern was celebrated for his efforts to protect Tibetan Buddhism . “The Tibetan community is forever grateful for (his) unwavering support,” said Tenzin Kunsang, president of the association. McGovern, who co-sponsored the bipartisan Resolve Tibet Act of 2024 to strengthen U.S. backing for Tibet, was sanctioned by China in July for “frequently interfering” in its domestic affairs, a move he dismissed as absurd and a “badge of honor.”

In his keynote address, McGovern reiterated the importance of human rights, saying, “This isn’t just a political issue; it’s a struggle for the fundamental human rights of the Tibetan people, plain and simple.”

McGovern was given a replica of a 1,400-year-old treaty between the Tibetan Empire and China’s Tang Dynasty, which symbolized Tibet’s status as being historically independent. Aside from Tibet, the official has also condemned Beijing’s actions in Xinjiang and Hong Kong.