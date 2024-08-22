US officials meet with Dalai Lama in NY amid Beijing’s disapproval
On Wednesday, senior U.S. State Department and White House officials, including Uzra Zeya and Kelly Razzouk, met with the Dalai Lama in New York, reaffirming the U.S. commitment to advancing Tibetan human rights.
The 89-year-old spiritual leader of Tibetan Buddhism, who fled to India in 1959, was in New York for medical treatment. The U.S. officials discussed human rights issues in Tibet and support for dialogue between China and the Dalai Lama. China, which views the Dalai Lama as a separatist, expressed strong disapproval of the meeting and urged the U.S. to cease contact with the Dalai Lama. This encounter occurs as President Biden aims to stabilize U.S.-China relations ahead of the upcoming presidential election.
