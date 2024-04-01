Quarter honoring former Hawaii representative Patsy Mink is released

The quarters feature Mink holding her landmark Title IX legislation, which was later renamed the Patsy T. Mink Equal Opportunity in Education Act. She is remembered for authoring the law, which prohibits gender-based discrimination in education programs.

Title IX states: “No person in the United States shall, on the basis of sex, be excluded from participation in, be denied the benefits of, or be subjected to discrimination under any education program or activity receiving Federal financial assistance.”

The Mink coin reads “Equal Opportunity In Education.” It was designed by Beth Zaiken and sculpted by John P. McGraw.

Prices for rolls and bags of the quarters range from $40 to $60 , with options including quarters minted in Philadelphia , Denver and San Francisco . The coins can be purchased directly from the U.S. Mint .