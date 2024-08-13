US blacklists 5 more Chinese companies over alleged Uyghur abuses
The U.S. has expanded its blacklist under the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act, banning imports from five additional Chinese companies accused of exploiting Uyghur forced labor in Xinjiang.
The companies include (1) Hong Kong-based Rare Earth Magnesium Technology Group Holdings, (2) its parent Century Sunshine Group Holdings, (3) Xinjiang Habahe Ashele Copper Co., (4) Xinjiang Tengxiang Magnesium Products Co. and (5) Kashgar Construction Engineering (Group) Co. This move, targeting firms involved in industries such as magnesium production and nonferrous metal mining, is part of Washington’s broader effort to eliminate forced labor from its supply chain. China, meanwhile, denied the allegations. “The so-called ‘forced labor’ in Xinjiang is nothing but an egregious lie propagated by anti-China forces and a tool for U.S. politicians to destabilize Xinjiang and contain China’s development,” the Chinese Embassy in Washington said on Thursday.
Share this Article
Share this Article