Unreleased ‘My Neighbor Totoro’ sequel to screen at Ghibli Park

Studio Ghibli fans planning a winter trip to Ghibli Park in Nagakute, Japan, are in for a rare treat.

From Dec. 14 through January 31, the park will offer a limited-time screening of “ Mei and the Kittenbus ,” a sequel to “My Neighbor Totoro” made in 2002 that has never been released for general public viewing. The charming 14-minute short, written and directed by Hayao Miyazaki with music by Joe Hisaishi, follows Mei as she befriends a baby Catbus and embarks on a magical adventure into the forest.