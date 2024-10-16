Unreleased ‘My Neighbor Totoro’ sequel to screen at Ghibli Park
Studio Ghibli fans planning a winter trip to Ghibli Park in Nagakute, Japan, are in for a rare treat.
From Dec. 14 through January 31, the park will offer a limited-time screening of “Mei and the Kittenbus,” a sequel to “My Neighbor Totoro” made in 2002 that has never been released for general public viewing. The charming 14-minute short, written and directed by Hayao Miyazaki with music by Joe Hisaishi, follows Mei as she befriends a baby Catbus and embarks on a magical adventure into the forest.
The film will be shown daily at Cinema Orion, located in the Ghibli’s Grand Warehouse section of the park. While access to the screening is included with park admission, visitors must purchase a ticket that specifically includes entry to the Ghibli’s Grand Warehouse.
