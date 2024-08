Universal Studio Japan to open adults-only ‘Resident Evil’ attraction

Universal Studios Japan has teamed up with Capcom for an upcoming “Resident Evil” attraction set to open later this year for Halloween. Titled “Biohazard Night of Heroes” (with “Biohazard” being the original title of the franchise in Japan), the attraction will be available to guests from September 6 to November 4, from 6 p.m. until the park’s closing time at around 10 p.m.