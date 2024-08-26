Universal Studio Japan to open adults-only ‘Resident Evil’ attraction
Universal Studios Japan has teamed up with Capcom for an upcoming “Resident Evil” attraction set to open later this year for Halloween. Titled “Biohazard Night of Heroes” (with “Biohazard” being the original title of the franchise in Japan), the attraction will be available to guests from September 6 to November 4, from 6 p.m. until the park’s closing time at around 10 p.m.
- The details: Guests will join popular characters from the franchise, such as Claire Redfield, Jill Valentine, and Leon Kennedy, in a horror experience as they try to survive against zombies and other monstrosities like the Nemesis and Licker. The theme park describes the upcoming attraction as an “amazing 360-degree live horror” with an “unimaginable, completely outdoor, ultra-realistic experience.”
- Other attractions: Universal Studios Japan has imposed an age limit due to the nature of “Biohazard: Night of Heroes,” prohibiting entry to children 12 and under. Other attractions unveiled for the theme park’s Halloween Horror Night 2024 include “Street Zombie,” “Chucky’s Carnival of Chaos: Chucky’s Blood-Stained Festival,” and “Chainsaw Man: The Chaos 4-D.”
Share this Article
Share this Article