Undocumented Chinese among the first Trump will target for mass deportation: report

Sources close to the

Trump

campaign indicate that undocumented Chinese nationals, especially those deemed of military age, will be prioritized for deportation due to perceived national security threats, as per

NBC News

. Trump has previously suggested that these men might be forming a “little army” in the U.S. Data from U.S. Customs and Border Protection shows a surge in

undocumented crossings

by Chinese nationals, tripling between fiscal years 2022 and 2024. Many use routes from Japan to Mexico, crossing the southern border on foot, often after

paying steep fees

to human traffickers. Economic hardship and political dissatisfaction drive these migrants to seek a new life. “At my age, it’s hard to find a job, and I don’t like the political atmosphere in the country,” Xiao Jing, a woman in her 30s paying 250,000 yuan ($35,000) to cross the southern border, told

VOA

.