UK pho restaurant that tried to trademark ‘Pho’ hit with renewed criticism

Pho, a white-owned pho restaurant chain with multiple outlets in the U.K., is receiving renewed criticism after TikToker @iamyenlikethemoney recently revisited its trademarking of the word “Pho.”

In 2013, the company asserted its right over the name, forcing Mo Pho, a smaller, Vietnamese-owned business, to scramble for alternative monikers . Amid heavy backlash, Pho said it will not pursue action against Mo Pho.

Owners Stephen and Juliette Wall also explained that they only trademarked “the restaurant name, not the dish ” six years prior after they “came under attack by a large U.S. chain restaurant” that sought to enter the U.K. Pho fell into another controversy in 2019 over vegan and gluten-free menu additions that incorporated non-traditional ingredients. “