UC Berkeley professor warns even top tech students are no longer guaranteed jobs
UC Berkeley computer science professor James O’Brien warns that a tech degree no longer assures employment, even for top-tier students.
- Driving the news: O’Brien, who has worked with film and game companies on integrating advanced simulation physics into special effects and games — and received an Oscar for technical achievement in 2015 — has observed a dramatic shift in the tech job market, particularly for his students. “Previously, a Berkeley CS graduate, even if not a top student, would receive multiple appealing job offers in terms of work type, location, salary and employer. However, outstanding students, like those with a 4.0 in-major GPA, are now contacting me worried because they have zero offers,” he wrote in a LinkedIn post in September. Speaking to Business Insider, O’Brien attributes this decline to a “perfect storm” of trends, including outsourcing, the rise of AI and industry consolidation. Many programming jobs have disappeared, replaced by AI-powered tools that automate coding. Companies increasingly seek versatile engineers skilled in AI strategy and soft skills, while traditional entry-level roles dwindle. O’Brien foresees the problem worsening, warning, “A person starting their degree today may find themselves graduating into a world with very limited employment options.”
- Why this matters: O’Brien’s concerns highlight a broader shift in the tech industry, where employment dynamics are rapidly changing. Once flush with opportunities, tech has reportedly shed over 137,000 jobs this year alone, while postings for software roles are down more than 30% since 2020. The pivot toward AI is partly responsible; companies are investing heavily in large language models and cutting costs elsewhere. Meanwhile, Asian Americans, who make up only 7% of the U.S. population but constitute over 50% of Silicon Valley’s workforce, are disproportionately affected by this contraction. In computer and math occupations, Asian Americans represent 23.3% of workers, an overrepresentation of 16.7%. This demographic is crucial to the knowledge economy yet faces the same diminishing returns on education as the rest of the workforce. Highlighting the growing number of tech workers losing their jobs, O’Brien urges, “We should be doing something about it today.”
Share this Article
Share this Article