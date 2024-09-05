Typhoon Shanshan destroys Japan’s 3,000-year-old ‘Princess Mononoke’ tree

Typhoon Shanshan, also known as Typhoon No. 10 in Japan’s numerical naming system, tore a 3,000-year-old Yayoi Sugi (Yayoi Cedar) tree — believed to be the inspiration for Studio Ghibli’s “Princess Mononoke” — in half while leaving a trail of destruction across Japan’s southwestern areas last week.