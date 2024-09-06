K-pop idol reveals she worked as a barista during mental health break

Twice member Jeongyeon revealed on the Aug. 31 episode of her YouTube show “The Inspector” that she worked at a friend’s cafe during her hiatus from the group in 2021.

“When I had panic attacks, I had to take a break. And during the break, I worked as a barista at my friend’s coffee shop,” the 27-year-old idol said , recalling her work hours from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Show guest Kangnam expressed admiration for her decision to stay active during such a challenging time. Fans echoed similar sentiments in the comments, with one writing , “Jeongyeon was a barista while on hiatus. That’s pretty awesome!”

Watch the full episode below: