K-pop idol reveals she worked as a barista during mental health break

via JYP Entertainment, 감별사
Carl Samson
By Carl Samson
Twice member Jeongyeon revealed on the Aug. 31 episode of her YouTube show “The Inspector” that she worked at a friend’s cafe during her hiatus from the group in 2021.
“When I had panic attacks, I had to take a break. And during the break, I worked as a barista at my friend’s coffee shop,” the 27-year-old idol said, recalling her work hours from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Show guest Kangnam expressed admiration for her decision to stay active during such a challenging time. Fans echoed similar sentiments in the comments, with one writing, “Jeongyeon was a barista while on hiatus. That’s pretty awesome!”
Watch the full episode below:

