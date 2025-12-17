Trump launches ‘gold card’ visa that fast-tracks immigration for the rich

President Donald Trump has officially launched his “gold card” visa program, offering expedited U.S. residency for $1 million in a move that could significantly reshape immigration pathways for wealthy Asians even as broader restrictions tighten entry for students and tourists from the region.

What you need to know: The program, unveiled through the website The program, unveiled through the website trumpcard.gov , requires applicants to pay a $15,000 Department of Homeland Security (DHS) processing fee and then contribute $1 million after background approval to receive U.S. residency within weeks. Those who complete the process will obtain lawful permanent resident status as EB-1 or EB-2 visa holders, or employment-based categories for individuals with extraordinary or exceptional abilities. The card itself displays Trump’s portrait against an American flag with his signature.

Companies can purchase a corporate version for $2 million per employee, with the ability to transfer sponsorship between workers for a small fee. The website also previews a platinum option priced at $5 million, which would allow holders to spend up to 270 days annually in the U.S. without paying taxes on foreign income. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said 10,000 people have already pre-registered, predicting the program could raise billions of dollars.

What this means: The gold card presents a contradictory reality for Asian communities. Trump emphasized that companies could now retain graduates from elite institutions, noting the current requirement that students returning home to countries like China and India after graduation is “a shame.” Yet his administration simultaneously proposed last Wednesday that tourists from 42 visa waiver nations, including Japan, must provide five years of The gold card presents a contradictory reality for Asian communities. Trump emphasized that companies could now retain graduates from elite institutions, noting the current requirement that students returning home to countries like China and India after graduation is “a shame.” Yet his administration simultaneously proposed last Wednesday that tourists from 42 visa waiver nations, including Japan, must provide five years of social media records before entering the U.S. The result is a two-tier system where wealthy Asians can buy fast-track entry while middle-class families face heightened scrutiny.

The policy’s broader implications become clearer when viewed alongside Trump’s announcement in late August about allowing 600,000 Chinese students into U.S. universities, which triggered backlash from his supporters. For Asian American communities, the gold card deepens wealth-based divisions in immigration policy while doing nothing to address visa delays affecting international students or the ideological screening now required for all visa applications.

Legal challenges: Immigration experts have raised serious questions about whether the program is legal. Trump first proposed the idea in February with a $5 million price tag, then signed an Immigration experts have raised serious questions about whether the program is legal. Trump first proposed the idea in February with a $5 million price tag, then signed an executive order in September directing its creation before launching last Wednesday’s $1 million version, which will likely face legal challenges. Additionally, critics have pointed out that such programs create a two-tier immigration system that disproportionately benefits wealthy individuals and can encourage corruption and money laundering.

Lutnick, however, has vigorously defended the program. In an interview with Fox News , he described it as a “much more powerful” version of the green card that will draw people who are “economically capable of driving our economy.” He also emphasized that the $15,000 vetting process would ensure applicants “absolutely qualify” to be in the U.S.

The program comes as the administration has intensified immigration enforcement in recent weeks following last month’s shooting of two National Guard members in Washington, D.C. The response has included ICE raids , a pause on asylum applications and expanded travel bans

