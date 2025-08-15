Trump golf resort displaces Vietnamese farmers for as little as $3,200

Local farmers are facing displacement and low compensation to make way for the Trump family-backed golf resort in Vietnam, with one farmer reportedly receiving just $3,200 and rice supplies for her land.

The Trump Organization was set to receive $5 million in licensing fees for its first Vietnamese venture. Covering 990 hectares (2,446 acres), the Trump International Hung Yen development will include golf courses, hotels and housing for 5,300 residents. With construction set to begin this quarter through 2029, thousands of villagers must now relocate as developers cut compensation estimates from an original projection above $500 million. Farmers may receive $12 to $30 per square meter for their land.

The project comes as Vietnam addresses American concerns over Chinese goods crossing through its territory. Some expect economic benefits, but older farmers fear unemployment. “The whole village is worried about this project because it will take our land and leave us jobless,” farmer Nguyen Thi Huong told Reuters , noting her payment totals less than Vietnam’s typical annual wages.

