Trump confirms he will declare national emergency, use military for mass deportation
President-elect Donald Trump has confirmed he will declare a national emergency and use the military to carry out mass deportations of undocumented immigrants, marking one of his second administration’s boldest policy moves.
- What he’s saying: Tom Fitton, president of conservative activist group Judicial Watch, wrote in a Nov. 9 Truth Social post that the upcoming Trump administration is “prepared to declare a national emergency and will use military assets to reverse the Biden invasion through a mass deportation program.” On Monday, Trump reposted Fitton’s comment with an emphatic “TRUE!!” — marking the first public confirmation of his deportation strategy.
- What’s being done: Trump’s plan, grounded on the centuries-old Alien Enemies Act, is expected to impact some 11 million undocumented immigrants across the country. The looming policy has sparked significant backlash, with immigration advocates preparing court challenges. Meanwhile, Trump’s team is drafting executive orders to withstand judicial review, aiming to avoid pitfalls like the legal battles over his 2017 Muslim ban.
- What polls are saying: While support for stricter immigration enforcement has risen, polls reveal nuanced views. An October Marquette Law School poll showed 58% of Americans favor deporting all undocumented immigrants, but support fell to 40% when the question included those with jobs or no criminal record. Conversely, broad majorities support pathways to citizenship, with 70% favoring legal residency opportunities for undocumented immigrants meeting certain requirements, according to a June Gallup poll. These findings suggest public sentiment could shift depending on Trump’s framing and implementation of the policy during his second term.
