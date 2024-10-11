Trump’s ‘God Bless the USA’ Bibles found to be printed in China
Thousands of Donald Trump’s “God Bless the USA” Bibles were reportedly printed in China, a country the former president has accused of stealing American jobs. The Associated Press broke the news on Wednesday, citing global trade records that show nearly 120,000 copies being shipped from a Chinese company to the U.S. earlier this year.
- About the Bibles: The Bibles were reportedly printed in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, by New Ade Cultural Media, and shipped to the U.S. between February and March, totaling around $342,000 in import value — or less than $3 each. Tied to Lee Greenwood’s song “God Bless the USA,” the Bibles, however, retail for $59.99 or more, with some signed copies selling for $1,000. They are sold exclusively through a website that states it is not affiliated with any political campaign, but uses Trump’s name and image under a paid license from his company, CIC Ventures. The AP uncovered that CIC Ventures earned $300,000 in royalties from the Bible sales, though the full extent of Trump’s profits remains unclear. As of press time, Trump’s campaign has not commented on the matter.
- Zoom in: The revelation highlights the inconsistency between Trump’s political rhetoric and his business practices, as he has long rebuked China for economic harm to the U.S. In his 2019 State of the Union address, he vowed to end China’s job “theft,” saying, “We are now making it clear to China that after years of targeting our industries and stealing our intellectual property, the theft of American jobs and wealth has come to an end.” Critics argue that the commercialization of his Bibles, which are marketed with American patriotic symbols and founding documents, dangerously blurs the line between religion and politics. Baptist minister Brian Kaylor believes the project is “heresy,” while ethics expert Claire Finkelstein raises concerns over potential conflicts of interest given Trump’s political ambitions, the AP noted.
