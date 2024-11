Trump appoints Tulsi Gabbard as director of national intelligence

President-elect Donald Trump has appointed former Democratic Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard as the new director of national intelligence.

Trump praised her “fearless spirit” and bipartisan appeal, asserting she will protect constitutional rights while promoting “peace through strength.” However, her appointment has drawn criticism due to her controversial foreign policy stances, particularly on Russia and Syria

Gabbard, 43, brings over two decades of military service and previous work on the House Homeland Security Committee, but her lack of direct experience in intelligence has raised concerns . “Thank you, @realDonaldTrump, for the opportunity to serve as a member of your cabinet to defend the safety, security and freedom of the American people,” Gabbard wrote on X. “I look forward to getting to work.”