Trump appoints Tulsi Gabbard as director of national intelligence

President-elect Donald Trump has appointed former Democratic Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard as the new director of national intelligence.

Gabbard , who was the first Hindu and first Samoan to serve in the U.S. Congress, also ran as a Democratic presidential candidate in 2020 before leaving the party in 2022 due to ideological differences. She later joined the Republican Party and endorsed Trump ’s campaign.

Trump praised her “fearless spirit” and bipartisan appeal, asserting she will protect constitutional rights while promoting “peace through strength.” However, her appointment has drawn criticism due to her controversial foreign policy stances, particularly on Russia and Syria