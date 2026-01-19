Trump admin suspends visa applications from 75 countries

The Trump administration will halt immigrant visa processing for applicants from 75 countries starting Jan. 21.

About the policy: A State Department cable sent to U.S. missions, seen by A State Department cable sent to U.S. missions, seen by Reuters , indicated that nationals from the affected countries had sought public benefits and “are at a high risk for becoming a public charge.” The department said it is reviewing all policies and regulations to ensure “the highest level of screening and vetting” for visa applicants. Tommy Pigott, the State Department’s principal deputy spokesperson, said officials would use this authority to block potential immigrants who might “exploit the generosity of the American people.”

The affected countries include Mongolia, South Asian countries Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal and Pakistan, Southeast Asian countries Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar and Thailand, Central Asian countries Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan, Pacific nation Fiji and multiple Middle Eastern, Latin American, African and Caribbean countries. However, short-term visas for tourists, students and temporary workers remain unaffected. The suspension follows a similar move last month that halted immigration applications from 19 countries and is part of broader efforts to restrict legal immigration, including imposing new fees on H-1B visas for skilled workers.

What this means: Asian American families with ties to the affected countries face severe obstacles to family reunification. For them, the visa suspension adds to existing financial barriers, particularly Asian American families with ties to the affected countries face severe obstacles to family reunification. For them, the visa suspension adds to existing financial barriers, particularly bond requirements reaching $15,000 for Nepal, Bangladesh and Bhutan. Middle-class and working-class Asian Americans will find it nearly impossible to bring relatives to the U.S. under these conditions. The challenges extend beyond this suspension as Indian families have seen H-1B visa holders experience interview delays pushed into summer 2026 after expanded social media screening took effect last month.

The big picture: The policy represents a shift toward income-based immigration screening that conflicts with America’s founding principles as a nation welcoming immigrants. Since Trump took office, the State Department has revoked more than 100,000 visas. The cumulative financial burden, which includes a The policy represents a shift toward income-based immigration screening that conflicts with America’s founding principles as a nation welcoming immigrants. Since Trump took office, the State Department has revoked more than 100,000 visas. The cumulative financial burden, which includes a $250 “visa integrity” fee , the standard $185 application fee plus bond requirements exceeding annual incomes in many targeted nations, effectively prices out working families. This stands in stark contrast to Trump’s “gold card” program , which provides expedited residency for those who can pay $1 million, creating a two-tiered system based on wealth.

