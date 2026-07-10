Trump admin sues 99 Ranch over discrimination against non-Chinese workers

The Trump administration is suing 99 Ranch Market’s parent company, alleging that it systematically fired, underpaid and denied promotions to employees because they are not Chinese.

The allegations

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) filed the lawsuit June 30 against Tawa Supermarket, Inc., which operates as 99 Ranch , claiming that it began targeting non-Chinese managers for termination shortly after a 2016 leadership change. In one example, the company allegedly hired non-Chinese employees in 2015 to “appeal to perceived customer preferences,” before firing and replacing them with Chinese managers later.

The supposed discrimination extended beyond firings. Non-Chinese store-level employees were also reportedly passed over for promotions, paid less than Chinese colleagues doing similar work and given fewer scheduled hours. The suit claims the conduct was intentional and carried out with malice.

What the company is saying

Tawa, which is headquartered in Buena Park, California, pushed back on the allegations. “We believe the claims brought by the EEOC are without merit and will defend the case through the appropriate legal process,” the company said, adding it is “committed to providing equal employment opportunities and does not tolerate discrimination or retaliation of any kind.”

The parent company added that it typically avoids commenting on ongoing litigation, but reiterated its intent to treat “all employees fairly and in accordance with the law.” The EEOC, for its part, is seeking a jury trial, back pay and policy changes at the company.

Why this matters

The suit matters as 99 Ranch is the nation’s largest Asian American grocery chain, operating 66 stores across 11 states. It also arrives at a fraught moment for the EEOC, which, under Trump, has directed its attention to “reverse discrimination” claims.

However, such claims are not unprecedented. A 2010 settlement , for instance, saw a San Gabriel Hilton pay $500,000 after its mostly Latino staff were displaced by “less qualified Chinese workers.” That history is part of the backdrop for 99 Ranch itself, which was founded in 1984 by Taiwanese immigrant Roger Chen.

This story is part of The Rebel Yellow Newsletter — a bold newsletter from the creators of NextShark, reclaiming our stories and celebrating Asian American voices.

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