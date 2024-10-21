Donald Trump to headline AAPI rally in Las Vegas

Former President Donald Trump is set to headline a rally in Las Vegas on Oct. 24 focused on celebrating the Asian American and Pacific Islander community.

Kirk, president of Turning Point PAC and Turning Point Action, emphasized the event’s focus on outreach to AAPI voters, describing them as a group “poised to resonate powerfully with President Trump ’s message of economic empowerment, law-and-order, safe streets and a return to orderly, sane immigration policies.”