Donald Trump to headline AAPI rally in Las Vegas
Former President Donald Trump is set to headline a rally in Las Vegas on Oct. 24 focused on celebrating the Asian American and Pacific Islander community.
Hosted by Turning Point PAC and Turning Point Action, the “United for Change” rally will be held at the Thomas & Mack Center and will feature cultural performances alongside speakers such as Tulsi Gabbard, Vivek Ramaswamy and Charlie Kirk.
Kirk, president of Turning Point PAC and Turning Point Action, emphasized the event’s focus on outreach to AAPI voters, describing them as a group “poised to resonate powerfully with President Trump’s message of economic empowerment, law-and-order, safe streets and a return to orderly, sane immigration policies.”
Doors open at 2 p.m., with programming beginning at 4 p.m. and Trump’s speech scheduled for 6:30 p.m. To register, head over here.
