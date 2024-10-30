Michigan school board’s emails criticized for stereotyping Asian Americans
Emails from the board president of the Troy School District in Northern Michigan have sparked criticism for what some say are stereotypical and inaccurate descriptions of Asian American families. In a May 2023 email sent to university math departments, Karl Schmidt claimed that “Chinese and Southern Asian” parents “often derive social status from their children’s academic achievements” and prioritize “speed and computational” learning over deeper understanding.
- The criticisms: Schmidt’s remarks, viewed as perpetuating racial stereotypes, were condemned by the civil rights group American Citizens for Justice (ACJ), which called for an apology and censure. Critics argue Schmidt’s comments were dismissive of Asian American parents’ concerns and unfairly portrayed them to universities, potentially harming their children’s educational opportunities. The emails, revealed amid a contentious school board race, added to ongoing debates over the district’s removal of middle school math honors programs as part of a broader curriculum approach that aims to ensure a more inclusive math education for all students. The issue has intensified the campaign for the November election, where several candidates, including Asian American parents, oppose Schmidt and seek to restore the honors program.
- Schmidt’s apology: Schmidt reportedly apologized in September, stating that his comments were inappropriate and offering to meet with offended parents. “In retrospect, that was an unfair statement, and I understand why some of these parents were upset by it,” he told the Detroit Free Press. With the upcoming election, Schmidt also stated that the issue of middle school math programs is now in voters’ hands. He affirmed his belief in the decision to alter the math curriculum, saying it was the right choice for students, regardless of whether he retains his board seat.
