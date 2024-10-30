Michigan school board’s emails criticized for stereotyping Asian Americans

Schmidt’s remarks, viewed as perpetuating racial stereotypes,

were condemned

by the civil rights group American Citizens for Justice (ACJ), which called for an apology and censure. Critics argue Schmidt’s comments were dismissive of Asian American parents’ concerns and unfairly portrayed them to universities, potentially harming their children’s

educational opportunities

. The emails, revealed amid a contentious school board race, added to ongoing debates over the

district’s removal

of middle school math honors programs as part of a broader curriculum approach that aims to ensure a more inclusive math education for all students. The issue has intensified the campaign for the November election, where several candidates, including Asian American parents, oppose Schmidt and seek to restore the honors program.