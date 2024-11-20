2 men on trial for death of Indian family smuggled across US-Canada border

The frozen bodies of Jagdish Patel (39), his wife Vaishali (37), their daughter Vihangi (11) and their son Dharmik (3) were

discovered

on Jan. 19, 2022, in Manitoba,

Canada

, just 12 meters (39.4 feet) from the U.S. border. The family, part of a group of 11 migrants, faced minus 38 degrees Celsius (100.4 degrees Fahrenheit) wind chills during a blizzard as they attempted to meet Shand, who allegedly waited in a van south of the border. Witnesses compared the scene to an arctic tundra, with prosecutor Ryan Lipes highlighting the tragedy as a result of profit-driven recklessness. Lipes also noted that the father’s body was found

clutching his young son

in a desperate attempt to shield him from the cold.