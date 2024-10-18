Trademarking ‘Pho’, Boba Controversy, Racist Accusations

Good Morning – October 18, 2024

Your daily update on stories impacting the Asian and Asian American community, along with business, entertainment, and social trends.

Top Stories

Filipinos Mark Historic Milestone in U.S. History

On this day in 1587, a group of Filipinos known as the “Luzones Indios” became the first recorded Asians to set foot in North America, landing in what is now Morro Bay, California. Sailing aboard a Spanish galleon along the famed Manila-Acapulco trade route, these sailors were pioneers in establishing Filipino presence in the Americas. In 1763, another group of Filipino sailors, the Manilamen, escaped Spanish rule and founded the first permanent Asian American settlement in St. Malo, Louisiana. These moments are celebrated during Filipino American History Month, which has been officially recognized every October since 2009.

U.K. Pho Chain Defends Controversial Trademark

Pho Restaurant, a U.K.-based chain founded in 2005, is facing backlash for trademarking the word “Pho” as part of its branding efforts. The restaurant explained that the trademark only applies to its business name, not the Vietnamese national dish, phở. However, criticism reignited after TikToker @Iamyenlikethemoney shared a viral video accusing the restaurant of forcing smaller Vietnamese-owned businesses to rebrand in 2013. Despite the company’s efforts to clarify its intentions, many social media users remain unconvinced, with accusations of cultural insensitivity surfacing once again.

Andy Kim Denounces Xenophobic Attack Amid Senate Race

Congressman Andy Kim (D-N.J.) condemned xenophobic comments made by Trump delegate Mike Crispi, who claimed Kim’s tie resembled a North Korean flag during a recent debate. Kim dismissed the remarks as “disgusting” and part of a broader trend of anti-Asian attacks, citing other incidents involving AAPI candidates like Dave Min . He emphasized that the best way to fight racism is through electoral success, highlighting his potential to become the first Korean American U.S. senator. Even Kim’s opponent, Curtis Bashaw, criticized Crispi’s comments, calling Kim a “patriotic American.” Despite the controversy, Kim remains the frontrunner in the race.

Simu Liu Sparks Cultural Appropriation Debate on Boba Tea

Dragons’ Den has sparked fresh conversations about cultural appropriation. Liu criticized the company’s pitch for lacking respect for boba tea’s Asian origins, prompting responses that ranged from support to pushback. Lulu Cheng Meservey, CEO of Rostra, Simu Liu’s recent critique of a Canadian boba tea company onhas sparked fresh conversations about cultural appropriation. Liu criticized the company’s pitch for lacking respect for boba tea’s Asian origins, prompting responses that ranged from support to pushback. Lulu Cheng Meservey, CEO of Rostra, argued on X that fears of appropriation can sometimes be exaggerated, encouraging cultural exchange instead. While many in Taiwan see the global spread of boba tea as a source of pride, some advocates caution that appropriation without proper acknowledgment can perpetuate harmful stereotypes and exploitation.

Important to Discuss

Thomas Jefferson High School Drops from Top Spot

Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology (TJ), once the top-ranked public high school in the U.S., has fallen to No. 14 in the latest U.S. News & World Report rankings. In 2020, the school revised its admissions process to increase diversity, eliminating standardized tests and reserving slots for top-performing students from each middle school in the area. While some celebrate the shift toward inclusivity, critics—particularly from the Asian American community—argue that the policy diminishes academic rigor and disadvantages Asian students. Fairfax County Public Schools maintains that the rankings reflect older data and deny any direct link to the new admissions policy.

Proposition 1 in New York Raises Concerns Among Asian Activists

New York’s Equal Rights Amendment, or Proposition 1 , aims to expand anti-discrimination protections by adding categories such as sexual orientation and gender identity to the state constitution. While the measure has support from many advocates, opponents fear it could disrupt merit-based admissions at specialized schools, where Asian students are heavily represented. Activists argue that such policies may lead to “reverse discrimination,” undermining fair access to education. As the November vote approaches, both sides are rallying supporters, with potential legal battles looming if the measure passes.

Don’t Let This Happen To You

Blessing Scams Target Elderly Asian Women Worldwide

Authorities in multiple countries are warning about the rise of “blessing scams,” which exploit cultural beliefs to defraud elderly Asian women. In one case reported by the BBC, a Chinese Malaysian woman in her 60s was tricked into handing over her valuables by scammers who claimed a ritual was needed to save her son’s life. Similar scams have been reported in San Francisco, Sydney, and London, leaving victims devastated and without recourse. Despite several arrests, police warn that these scams continue to target vulnerable individuals across global Chinese communities.

Quick Hits

GOP Congressman Declares “China is Our Enemy”: Nebraska Rep. Mike Flood’s new Nebraska Rep. Mike Flood’s new campaign ad shows him “shooting down” a Chinese surveillance balloon while highlighting concerns over cyberattacks, farmland purchases, and national security.

Culinary Class Wars Winner’s Prize Money Plan: Chef Kwon Sung Joon, winner of Netflix’s Culinary Class Wars, Chef Kwon Sung Joon, winner of Netflix’s shared how he used his $200K prize to rent a home near his restaurant, keeping him focused on his culinary business.

Simu Liu Eyes Boba Tea Investment: After criticizing cultural appropriation in the boba industry, Simu Liu After criticizing cultural appropriation in the boba industry, Simu Liu expressed interest in investing in Twrl Milk Tea, an Asian American-founded brand known for promoting sustainability and authenticity.

Anime Classic Planetes Lands on Crunchyroll: The 2003 anime Planetes, a cult-favorite for its grounded space narrative, is now The 2003 anime, a cult-favorite for its grounded space narrative, is now streaming on Crunchyroll, with a Blu-ray release set for November 5.

BTS’s J-Hope Completes Military Service: J-Hope J-Hope marked the end of his mandatory military service, hinting at new projects ahead and setting the stage for BTS’s reunion, planned for 2025.

Charli XCX’s Iconic Green Text Cover Explained: Charli XCX Brat was initially a cost-saving choice. Its rebellious design has since become integral to the album’s identity. Charli XCX revealed that the minimalist cover for her albumwas initially a cost-saving choice. Its rebellious design has since become integral to the album’s identity.

Filipino American Comedians Smash Stereotypes with Laughter: Patricia Dinglasan and Kyle Marian Patricia Dinglasan and Kyle Marian use humor to challenge stereotypes. Their Filipino Comedy Festival, part of Filipino American History Month, showcases comedic talent and strengthens community bonds.

NextShark Updates