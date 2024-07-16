Filipino American track star Lauren Hoffman qualifies for 2024 Olympics
Lauren Hoffman, a 25-year-old former track and field star at Duke University, has qualified to compete in the women’s 400-meter hurdles at the 2024 Olympics in Paris, with the first round set for Aug. 5. The Filipino-born American athlete finished 39th in the top 40 world rankings needed to qualify for the Olympics, the Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association announced on July 2.
- Making the cut: Hoffman celebrated her Olympic qualification in a Facebook post on July 6, where she thanked her family and expressed how it was an “honor to join my kababayan and represent the Philippines at the upcoming Olympic Games.” n an interview with ABS-CBN’s TFC News, Hoffman said, “There’s not a lot of people that look like me competing at such a high level. I hope more Philippines athletes can qualify for high-level events.”
- Looking back: A five-year track and field star at Duke, Hoffman, who specializes in 400-meter events, won her first two All-Atlantic Coast Conference First Team nominations in 2019, earning recognition in the outdoor 400-meter event and the 4×400-meter relay during the indoor season. Hoffman’s 2021 season was reportedly the most decorated in Duke’s recent track and field history, including winning the ACC silver medal and making the U.S. Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association All-American First and Second Teams.
