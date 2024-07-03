The 5 best sushi spots in the US in 2024, according to Yelp

Yelp has unveiled its list of top 100 sushi spots in the U.S. for 2024. The crowd-sourced business review website explained in its post that it used several factors when choosing the restaurants in the sushi category for the list, including the total volume and ratings of reviews. The top five: Taking the top spot for two years in a row is Kauai Sushi Station, a food truck based in Lihue, Kauai, Hawaii. “We make sushi with aloha from the heart,” sushi chef and owner James Jithitikunchai told Yelp. Rounding out the top five are Imari Sashimi and Sushi in Upland, California; Hamachi Sushi Express in La Habra, California; Taneda Sushi in Kaiseki in Seattle; and Omakase by Korami in New York City.

Love for sushi: The U.S. reportedly ranked as the second-most sushi-obsessed country in the world, with Canada being the first. This ranking is based on the percentage of the population searching for sushi in 2023, which was 3.4% in the U.S. and 5.7% in Canada. Meanwhile, the most-searched type of sushi online last year, receiving over 613,000 Google searches, was the California Roll.