Golfer Tom Kim says tears after Olympic loss unrelated to South Korea’s conscription
South Korean golfer Tom Kim clarified that his crying after missing the chance to earn his country a medal at the Paris Olympics were unrelated to his mandatory military service. Kim, 22, was seen wiping away tears while signing golf balls on Sunday after placing eighth in the Olympic golf tournament, just four shots away from a bronze medal.
- What he’s saying: “I wasn’t really thinking about that at all,” Kim, a three-time PGA Tour winner, told the media, referencing whether he was crying about his future conscription. “I was just trying to get a medal for my country and not myself. I’ve never been really this emotional after a round. These emotions are surprising but I think it’s just all the hard work I’ve done this year to put myself in this position – those things are coming out,” he continued, adding that American gold medal winner Scottie Scheffler’s words also got to him after the round. “He’s a really good buddy of mine and understands what I’ve gone through.”
- What’s next: In South Korea, able-bodied men are required to serve in the military for 18 to 21 months, typically enlisting after turning 18 or delaying until the age of 28. Those who win medals at the Olympics or Asian Games are exempt from mandatory military service. If Kim wants to be exempt before the cutoff age of 28, he must win a medal at either the 2026 Asian Games or the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.
