Watch: Tokyo holds competition for those great at doing absolutely nothing

via 時事通信トレンドニュース

Nearly 100 contestants in Tokyo competed in the “Space-out Competition” on Sunday, the ultimate test of doing nothing. Held at Ark Karajan Plaza in Roppongi Hills, the competition challenged 60 groups composed of 90 individuals, chosen from over 528 applicants, to “ space ou t” for 90 minutes. The event was broadcast live on Nico Nico Douga, with viewers able to vote for their favorite competitor. Judges also considered audience votes, heart rate stability and artistic impression to select the winning team, which was awarded a trip to Ise-Shima.