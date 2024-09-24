NextSharkNextShark.com

‘Fumbled opportunity?’ Tim Chantarangsu reveals he left Shawn Mendes on unread for over 6 years

‘Fumbled opportunity?’ Tim Chantarangsu reveals he left Shawn Mendes on unread for over 6 years‘Fumbled opportunity?’ Tim Chantarangsu reveals he left Shawn Mendes on unread for over 6 years
via @timchantarangsu/@shawnmendes
Ryan General
By Ryan General
Comedian and rapper Tim Chantarangsu (formerly Timothy DeLaGhetto) recently revealed a years-old missed opportunity to collaborate with pop star Shawn Mendes.
Chantarangsu’s lighthearted Instagram post on Sunday revealed a 2014 Instagram DM conversation where Mendes told Chantarangsu he has been watching his videos “for a long time” before extending an invitation: “We gotta link up soon bro, Collab or something. Give me a text if you want.” The message seemingly went unnoticed for six years, with Chantarangsu finally responding in 2020 with: “Aye man, im just seeing this. Sure let’s collab lmaooo.” Mendes reacted to the post with a good-natured “bro” and laughing emoji, while Chantarangsu apologized with a “my bad, dawg.”
The post sparked humorous comments from fans, with one even playfully suggesting Mendes’ hit “In My Blood” was about the missed connection.
Share this Article
Your leading
Asian American
news source
Download Our App →
About
Follow us
NextShark.com
© 2024 NextShark, Inc. All rights reserved.
|
|