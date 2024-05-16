TikToker’s claim that ethnically Chinese Singaporeans dislike being called Chinese sparks debate

A TikTok video of a Chinese man lamenting over ethnically Chinese Singaporeans rejecting their Chinese roots has reignited a debate about national identity in Singapore.

Key points:

The details:

“When I first came to Singapore, I thought Singaporeans and I share the same ancestry. I then said to a Singaporean: ‘Aren’t we all compatriots?’ “Little did I know, the Singaporean’s face turned black: ‘Since when are we compatriots? I’m Singaporean, not Chinese!’”