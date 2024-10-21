Tiktoker’s allegation that Lyft driver stole her belongings sparks social media hunt
A woman’s recent experience with a Lyft driver has gone viral on TikTok, prompting users to help track down him down after he allegedly drove off with her belongings. Despite reporting the incident, she claims Lyft has not taken any action against the driver, leading her to share her story on social media. TikTok users quickly rallied around her, offering support and advice on how to locate the driver.
- What happened: According to the woman, who goes by Lily on TikTok, she asked the driver to turn back to her yoga studio after driving two blocks away when she realized she had forgotten something. She offered to tip him for the detour, but after she left her $300 Arc’teryx jacket and a yoga mat in the back of the car and went back into the studio to grab her belongings, the driver, identified as Brandon Ngo, canceled the ride and drove away.
- Who is Ngo?: Some users claimed to know Ngo, with one individual claiming they had attended school with him in San Francisco. According to the user, Ngo was expelled along with five other students for attacking a classmate. “They also suggested I be cautious because he hangs around potentially bad people who have seen these videos, and they could hurt me,” Lily shared. Several users have further alleged that Ngo has ties to Asian gangs, intensifying concerns for the woman’s safety.
- Police report: Lily explained that she had filed a police report but said she “can resolve all this if you just do the right thing, Brandon.” The incident has raised questions about accountability measures on rideshare platforms like Lyft, as well as the role of social media in seeking justice when official channels appear unresponsive. “Brandon, I hope it was worth driving off with all my stuff because Lyft may not hold you accountable, but the public will,” Lily noted.
Share this Article
Share this Article